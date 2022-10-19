OMG! Netizens troll TV actress Divya Seth for spontaneously hugging Amitabh Bachchan in clip

MUMBAI : Recently, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his birthday and he turned 80. Many colleagues and fans took to social media to wish the superstar, including co-star Divya Seth from the recently released movie Goodbye, who posted a clip of a scene in the film. In the clip, we can see the actress fall on the actor and break down as they mourn the death of his wife, Gayatri Bhalla, who is played by Neena Gupta. This took everyone, including Big B by surprise.

Divya posted the video on Instagram and captioned it as, “From Posters in My Room…To looking for You in other Actors…To Holi at Your Home…To the vastness of Your Variety..And to You never taking Your success for granted …Forever Mr.Bachchan Forever.”

However, a lot of users began to troll her for her video. One of them wrote, “Muje laga kisi ki shok sabha ka hai.” Another user said, “Haha terrible way to wish happy birthday.” The trolls continued, “Lolz I thought it was a shradhanjali video.” One of them even commented, “Bhai main yaha RIP likhne aaya tha thank god Maine comments padh liye.”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye launched on October 14. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and others in addition to Amitabh Bachchan.

