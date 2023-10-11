OMG! New Zealand Opener Rachin Ravindra's video of meeting his Grandmother in Bengaluru is going viral for this reason! Watch the Video here!

MUMBAI:  ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, simply called the World Cup is the international championship of One Day International cricket is currently taking the world by storm. Enthralling matches and major game twists have hooked the fans of the popular sport glued to their screens for score updates and afterward major match celebrations.

The Indian cricket team has successfully made its way to the Semi-finals and now it is yet to be seen which team we will play against, one of the contenders is the New Zealand cricket team.

While the New Zealand team has been world renowned for their playing, recently there has been buzz about a specific player from New Zealand that keeps swirling in India. We are talking about 23-year-old Rachin Ravindra, who people theorize that his name is a combination of Sachin and Rahul, legends of crickets.

But that's not all, the New Zealand cricketer is the new guy on the block but with his marvelous skills has become a player to look out for. Recently, Ravin visited Bengaluru, which is his father's maternal home, and where his grandparents currently reside, A sweet video of Ravin’s grandmother warding off his Nazar has been going viral and fans can’t help but awe at the sweet gesture. Take a look:

The cricket star has been having quite a dream World Cup, with steady great performances. He also broke the record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar of scoring the most runs in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup before turning 25 during his side’s match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

This video of his grandmother sweetly warding off evil has made fans of the cricketer happy. And he is one cricket star to look out for. 

Video Credits: Jist

