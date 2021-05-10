OMG! Nikki Tamboli reveals that she isn’t friends with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli rose to fame post her stint in the Bigg Boss house, and today, she has been flooded with a lot of work offers.

The hottie is a South Indian actress. She was one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house and emerged as the second runner-up of the reality show.

Back then, she had made headlines for her friendship with Rahul, Rubina, and Abhinav, and her enmity with other contestants.

The actress also kept trending on social media post her eviction. She was brought back owing to public demand.

These days, Nikki keeps getting papped whenever she steps out of the house.

In a recent interview, Nikki revealed that she isn’t friends with Jasmin and Aly.

In the interview, Nikki was asked if she feels like hanging around with Jasmin and Aly, to which the actress said that she doesn’t because they aren’t her friends and she doesn’t have a close bond with them.

She further said that the bond between Rubina and Abhinav is of close friendship forever, whereas with Jasmin and Aly she just met in Bigg Boss and connected with them over there. Post the show, it's only a hi, hello type of a relationship and there is no friendship.

Well, Nikki has always been clear about who her friends are, and one knows about the connection she shares with Abhinav and Rubina.

