OMG! Is Nikki Tamboli the new Urfi Javed of town as she gets trolled for her new outfit and gets compared to the Bigg Boss OTT contestant

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14. From being the first confirmed sadasya to being the first finalist of the show, the actress surely gave her heart and soul to Bigg Boss, leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans.

Nikki was never seen complaining or playing any sympathy card despite taking negative comments.

Task queen is what she was named for her terrific performance in whatever task was allocated by Bigg Boss.

Post exiting the Bigg Boss house, Nikki has become a household name and she is in much demand and has been offered a lot of projects.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Nikki got along with almost everyone baring a few.

After her stint in Bigg Boss, she was seen in the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 where the entertainment factor of the show thought she aborted a lot of stunts and was shouted by Rohit Shetty.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Good news for all Nikki Tamboli fans; the actress is not evicted and here is proof!)

Recently, Nikki, as grabbed the headlines for her outfit where she was seen, is bra shaped shirt and while clicking pictures by the paparazzi, she was seen adjusting her top and the netizens have trolled her for this act.

Fans have commented saying about how she is pulling her t-shirt in front of the pictures and seems like her shoulders will get dislocated and that time one would see how she would look.

Netizens have also said that she and Nikki’s designer could be one and she is trying to give competition to Urfi Javed.

Some have also said that she should have not worn anything only and come in bra only.

The maximum comments for the actress have come to be compared to Urfi Javed and is saying that she would a tough competition to them.

What do you think of Urfi’s this dress do lets us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Good news for all Nikki Tamboli fans; the actress is not evicted and here is proof!)