OMG! Nima Denzongpa's Nima And Suresh are Married, At least in Akshay Kelkar's latest Post! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Nima Denzognpa is a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a guy and moves to a different state to be with him.

Where she faces discrimination and she and Suresh part ways, Nima is the mother of three daughters. 20 years later, all the daughters are grown up and face hardships but are evolving on their own.

Suresh is trying to get Divorced from Tulika and focus on getting Manya married and also focus on his relationship with Nima.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes and off-screen, Akshay Kelkar aka Suresh is a completely different stylish person, the exact opposite of his character Suresh who is as desi as it gets.

Akshay usually shares a lot of fun BTS pictures and reels sometimes from the sets or usually lip-syncing to some or other famous dialogues.

Akshay recently took to Instagram to share another reel, but this is the Reel all fans of Suresh and Nima have been waiting for, Suresh and Nima have tied the knot in this reel and are looking blissful.

Take a look at the reel:

This Reel comes after the fact Sunita Aai tried to get Suresh and Nima remarried but they refused but Suresh did confess his love for Nima.

Previously in the show, Suresh and Sunita Aai request Nima to go with them to the court for moral support.

Manya goes to the Goenka house to try out clothes for the wedding day. She becomes hesitant because the prices of the dresses are too much. Rani sa tries asking questions and Pushpa tells her that Manya is an orphan and belittles, Manya.

Tulika shows up at the courthouse looking distressed and says that she doesn't want a divorce. The judge asks why Suresh wants to get divorced, Suresh says that Tulika has troubled him for years.

Tulika cries and tells them that Suresh has been Having an affair with Nima and has gotten married to her.

What will happen next in Nima?

