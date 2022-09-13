OMG! Nisha Rawal finally breaks her silence over Karan Mehra’s accusations of having an extra-marital affair

MUMBAI: Popular television actress Nisha Rawal, who was last seen on a popular reality show, has been in the limelight after she alleged last year that she had faced domestic abuse while being in a relationship with her estranged husband Karan Mehra. She also claimed about Karan having an extra-marital affair while Karan quashed her claims and accused her of having an extra-marital affair instead. Nisha in a recent press conference refuted all the allegations against her and accused Karan Mehra of playing sympathy card.

Implying to Karan, she said, "Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let's do this in a civilized way. I feel vulnerable. Stop doing this. I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow, he (their child) watches the videos, or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son? Lastly, I am not playing a sympathy card, Karan is in fact playing the sympathy card. I want to raise a child in a healthy environment and if Karan Mehra can't contribute then please back off. Let me live my life."

Nisha and Karan tied the knot back in 2012. They have a son named Kavish, who just turned 5, a couple of months back.

