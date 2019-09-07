OMG: Not Hina Khan but Jasmine Bhasin to play Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

It's raining news for TellyChakkar viewers and here comes the big news. Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back in the news for a big reason.

A little birdie just informed us that Komolika would return soon in the show. But hold your breath, it's not Hina Khan who will play Kaumolika, but apparently Jasmine Bhasin is going to don that character instead.

If rumours have to be believed the makers will most likely lock this Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame actress. The audience missed their Nika, but finally, it looks like the wait is over.

Do watch this space for more updates.