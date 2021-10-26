OMG: Nupur Alankar’s sister breaks Karvachauth fast over Whatsapp call with her husband STUCK in Afghanistan!

MUMBAI: There are a lot of things happening across the globe.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there have been people going through financial crunches and the latest big development across the world is Taliban taking over a major part of Afghanistan.

Now, four months have passed from now and actress Nupur Alankar’s brother-in-law, Kaushal Agarwal, is yet to return home from Afghanistan. He had flown to Kabul on July 16 on a business trip (he owns a dry fruit business) and was scheduled to return home on August 15 but he is now stuck in Afghanistan. His wife Jigyaasa (Nupur’s sister) has been stressed all these months, but she is glad that on Karva Chauth yesterday, she managed to connect with him.

Nupur shared that Jigyaasa observed fast and broke it over a Whatsapp call from Kaushal. She mentioned that Kaushal looked weak and that they are hoping to re-unite with him soon.

CREDIT: TOI