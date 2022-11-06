OMG! Is Pandya Store's Dev and Rishita going to start a new business ?

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In this video we see that Dhara aka Shiny caught Dev and Rishita busy on their phone, On questioning they replied they 'Busy watching Papa Ki Pari' Take a look at this funny video and let us know what you think about the same.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, It is Shiva's birthday where Raavi celebrates the same with a romantic kiss. Everyone is happy in the house to celebrate Shiva's birthday.

Raavi gets to see her expensive ring and decides to mortgage the same and solve the financial matter. On the other hand, Shiva learns about the property issue and decides to handle the property issue all by himself. He successfully solves the same and on returning home he wanted to meet Raavi and spend some lovely time with her.

