OMG! Pandya Store's Dhara aka Shiny Doshi REVEALS what’s going to happen in the upcoming episode; CHECK OUT

Dhara, aka Shiny, shared a sneak peek from the upcoming episode. Wherein we see that Simran, aka Rishita, has transformed into totally different attire
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 14:28
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.  

Also read BREAKING! Shiva and Raavi transform Pandya Store into a brand new supermarket to compete with Dev's new store

In this video, we see that Dhara, aka Shiny, shared a sneak peek from the upcoming episode. Wherein we see that Simran, aka Rishita, has transformed into a totally different attire, which will definitely leave you awestruck. Take a look at this video to see what's going to happen in the upcoming episode.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Dev ends up in Debt; not Janardhan but Gombi pays it off in StarPlus' Pandya Store

In the upcoming episode, we see that Dev will suffer a major loss in his business and this time Janardhan will not come to his rescue. Instead, he will hold Dev responsible for the losses and leave him to suffer the debt on his own. Gautam sees his younger brother in trouble and decides to help him. At first, Dev feels ashamed of his deeds but then accepts the help and Gombi clears his debt and asks him to come back to the Pandya store and niwas. Though Shiva is still not in favour of helping Dev he chooses to respect Gombi's decision over his rivalry.

