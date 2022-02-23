OMG! Pandya Store's Gautam and Krish's 'Can we skip to the good part' took a wrong turn, Here's why

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Also read: What! Pandya Store's Pandya Brothers to collab with Naagin cast?

In this video, we see Kinshuk Mahajan aka Gautam Pandya, and Mohit Parmar aka Krish Pandya doing a trending reel that totally took a wrong turn. Take a look at this hilarious video right away.

Check out the video:

Fans are loving the bond between Pandya brothers also their

Also read: Omg! Pandya Store's Simran caught Shiny doing something on loop

Meanwhile, in the current track, we see that Raavi says we will have divorce party first. Suman says no, my party will happen first. Raavi thinks to feed another dose to Prafulla. Suman says its Anita’s Swayamvar, she can marry anyone. How will Anita react to this?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com