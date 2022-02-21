Omg! Pandya Store's Simran caught Shiny doing something on loop

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Also read: WOW! Anupamaa's Vanraj and Nandini are the most adorable duo off-screen

In this video we see Shiny aka Dhara watching a hilarious video of an elephant pooping on loop. And Simran caught her red-handed and questioned her about the same. Surprisingly, it comes out that Simran wished to be a vet before turning into a stellar actress. Take a look at this video to find out more.

Check out the video:

11

Moreover, fans are surprised and are loving their rapport together. Moreover, they are still questioning what made shiny see the video on loop.



Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Pandya Store: Raavi organises Swayamwar for Anita with the help of Pandya Parivaar

Meanwhile, in the serial, we see that Raavi goes through Agni Pariksha and vows that bring proof and expose Prafulla's fraud in front of the Pandya Parivaar, she states that she truly loves Shiva and will do everything possible to win him back. She packs her bags and decides to leave Pandya Niwas while leaving Dhara asks her where is she going and she reveals that she is going to get proof to prove her innocence. For that, she will have to go to Prafulla's place to make her and Anita tell the truth that they had trapped her in their evil motives.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com