OMG! Paras and Mahira share a passionate kiss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, the show has finally made to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

Paras and Mahira who are one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house is grabbing the headlines these days for their proximity in the house. The video of Para kissing Mahira Sharma went viral and had taken the internet by storm.

The duo from the beginning has a great rappo with each other and their true friendship stands out in her house where relationships are so fickle and fake the viewers love that about them.

Paras had grabbed the headlines for his clones with Mahira on the show, and the famous kisses that he gives her.

Now we came across a video, where the two are seen kissing each other, and the video is taking the internet by storm.

Well, Paras was warned by his and Mahira’s mother, to stop this kissing business but seems like the latter didn’t take the warning seriously.

This video is the testimony to that fact that Paras and Mahira may just be more than good friends.

Check out the video below: