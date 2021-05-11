Omg! Paras Kalnawat aka Samar of Anupama goes the Sanjay Dutt way

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most successful and top shows on television and always tops the BARC ratings.

The audiences love to watch the chemistry between Vanraj and Anupama and connect with the relationship of Samar and Rupali as they are one of the best mother and son duos on screen.

Paras these days is ruling the television screen with his performance as Samar, and people are loving his chemistry with Anagha aka Nandini.

Paras is the ideal idol son on television, which the audiences haven’t seen for a long time, and with his acting chops, he is doing full justice to the character of Samar.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps sharing the BTS moments from the show and gives a glimpse of what’s happening on the sets of the show.

Now once again he shared a video of sets of the show, where he seen acting like Sanjay Dutt and he nails the performance.

He captioned the post saying that famous dialogue of Sanjay Dutt from the movie Hathyar ( Vasstav 2) and also said he is back and he is imitating Sanju.

Well, Paras keeps entertaining his fans with these lovely posts offsets and his fans enjoy watching it.

What do you think of the video, did Paras nail the Sanjay Dutt walk and acting do let us know in the comments below.

