OMG! Paras Kalnawat breaks his silence on being part of Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and now is seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which went on air recently.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Paras was once upon a time very close to Rupali Ganguly as the two played mother and son on-screen and they had shared a great bond.

But since his exit from the show, the two haven’t been in touch, and in many of the interviews, Paras has spoken about it.

We all know that when someone is a offered reality show,they automatically they get offered another one, especially the reality shows that go on – air on COLORS.

We have seen how contestants of Bigg Boss are seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and how KKK contestants are seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and how the contestants of JDLJ will be seen in Bigg Boss.

Owing to this, in a recent interview, Paras broke his silence on doing the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16 and the actor said, “I haven’t been offered the show but let's see if it comes in future I will definitely think about it as it would a completely different show to do and be a big experiment in my career.”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience are loving the new avatar of Paras in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and his dancing move are been appreciated by the audiences and the judges of the show.

