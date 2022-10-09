OMG! Paras Kalnawat breaks his silence on being part of Bigg Boss 16

Paras these days is seen on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where he is showcasing his dancing skills and has received a positive response from the judges and the audience. The actor has now broken his silence on participating in Bigg Boss 16.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 17:31
OMG! Paras Kalnawat breaks his silence on being part of Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and now is seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which went on air recently.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Paras was once upon a time very close to Rupali Ganguly as the two played mother and son on-screen and they had shared a great bond.

But since his exit from the show, the two haven’t been in touch, and in many of the interviews, Paras has spoken about it.

We all know that when someone is a offered reality show,they automatically they get offered another one, especially the reality shows that go on – air on COLORS.

We have seen how contestants of Bigg Boss are seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and how KKK contestants are seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and how the contestants of JDLJ will be seen in Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! 'I have been recovering from health issues' - Paras Arora on his health, a SPECIAL SURPRISE for JiRas fans, and more

Owing to this, in a recent interview, Paras broke his silence on doing the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16  and the actor said, “I haven’t been offered the show but let's see if it comes in future I will definitely think about it as it would a completely different show to do and be a big experiment in my career.”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience are loving the new avatar of Paras in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and his dancing move are been appreciated by the audiences and the judges of the show.

Do you want to see Paras in Bigg Boss 16?

Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ -  Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

Paras Kanawat Anupama Samar Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Salman Khan TellyChakkar Nia Sharma Karan Johar Madhuri Dixit Jhalak Dikhla Jaa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 17:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! '#AbhiRa is the best television jodi', Twitter Fans go gaga over themchemistry of Harshad and Pranali! Check out their reactions!
MUMBAI: In the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) and Pranali Rathod (...
Exclusive! "I am a huge dark chocolate fan," says Manini De on her food habits in an interaction with us
MUMBAI : Actress Manini De is one such actress who needs no introduction. She has contributed to the entertainment...
Mika Singh's beautiful gesture on the sets of DID Super Moms will surely melt your hearts
MUMBAI : After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly...
Exclusive! "During my childhood, I met Sachin Tendulkar," reveals Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani as he shares some of his First experiences with us
MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in the telly town. Sanjay’s journey so far has...
Exclusive! "I expect the world to remember me first as a good human and then an artist", says Aashish Bhardwaj
MUMBAI:Actor Aashish Bharadwaj is one of the spectacular actors of telly town. He is currently ruling everyone's heart...
Exclusive! “I would love to work with Surya“, says, Aahana Kumra
MUMBAI:The very hot and sexy actress Aahana Kumra has been winning the hearts of fans for a long time with her amazing...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performanc
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
Latest Video