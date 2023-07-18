OMG! Paras Kalnawat performs a daredevil stunt by himself on the sets of Kundali Bhagya; WATCH VIDEO

Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat is ruling several hearts with his amazing performance as Rajveer Luthra in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. 

The actor made an entry in the show a few months ago after it look a generation leap. 

Paras is portraying the role of Shraddha Arya aka Preeta's son in the popular drama series. 

We all know that these days daily soaps have a lot to treat to the viewers. 

It's not just about drama, betrayal, happiness but it's also about exploring different things to make the show a visual treat for the viewers. 

The makers are introducing lots of action sequences where actors perform daredevil stunts, of course under expert supervision. 

But Paras who is a part of Kundali Bhagya decided to do a dare devil sequence all by himself. 

The actor posted a video of the same on his Instagram account. 

ALSO READ:Kundali Bhagya: What! Nidhi stands shocked when accused of murder

Paras had to climb on to the bus which was hanging at a cliff and break the glass sheet. 

While there are always stuntmen and body double for such stunts but Paras decided to do it on his own and he simply nailed it. 

Take a look:

We can see how Paras is showing so much dedication for such a crucial scene and he got it exactly right. 

We hope Paras was safe after performing this scene all by himself. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Karan tries to have a good bond with Rajveer, latter feels confused

Kundali Bhagya Zee TV mrinal n Chandra Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnawat baseer bob Sana Sayyad
Comments

