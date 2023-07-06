OMG! Paras Kalnawat steps out with this Rumoured Girlfriend? Fans wonder what’s brewing?

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.

He is one of the most prominent actors in the TV world and is a rising star on his own terms. He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Paras Kalnawat REUNITES with THIS Anupamaa actor in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

Paras is not new to being subjected to link-up rumors with other actresses. One of the most public and talked about relationships that Paras was with social media Superstar Urfi Javed, the two have since then been cordial and even hung out alot.

Paras has since been linked up with many other actresses and one of the names that keep popping up is Navika Kotia. The actress was famously a part of the movie, English Vinglish and was recently seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Paras has denied the rumors but they just don’t go away and amidst all that, he recently ran into Navika at a party, and not just that, it seems like the two even walked the carpet together.

Paras also took to social media to share a picture with Navika, which has piqued the interest of fans. Check out the photo here:

He currently plays the role of Rajveer on the show Kundali Bhagya along with Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali in the lead roles.

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following where he often shares his love of being a sneakerhead, details about upcoming projects, family moments and so much more.

What do you think of Paras and Navika’s bond?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: WHAT! Paras Kalnawat and Ashish Mehrotra UNFOLLOW Each other on Social Media?







