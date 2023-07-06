OMG! Paras Kalnawat steps out with this Rumoured Girlfriend? Fans wonder what’s brewing?

He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 14:17
Fans wonder what’s brewing

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.

He is one of the most prominent actors in the TV world and is a rising star on his own terms. He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

ALSO READ:  MUST READ! Paras Kalnawat REUNITES with THIS Anupamaa actor in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

Paras is not new to being subjected to link-up rumors with other actresses. One of the most public and talked about relationships that Paras was with social media Superstar Urfi Javed, the two have since then been cordial and even hung out alot.

Paras has since been linked up with many other actresses and one of the names that keep popping up is Navika Kotia. The actress was famously a part of the movie, English Vinglish and was recently seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Paras has denied the rumors but they just don’t go away and amidst all that, he recently ran into Navika at a party, and not just that, it seems like the two even walked the carpet together.

Paras also took to social media to share a picture with Navika, which has piqued the interest of fans. Check out the photo here:

He currently plays the role of Rajveer on the show Kundali Bhagya along with Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali in the lead roles.

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following where he often shares his love of being a sneakerhead, details about upcoming projects, family moments and so much more.

What do you think of Paras and Navika’s bond?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  WHAT! Paras Kalnawat and Ashish Mehrotra UNFOLLOW Each other on Social Media?

 


    


 

 

 

Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Jhalak Dhikhla Jaa 10 Anupama Sudhanshu Pandey Meri Durga Kundali Bhagya Ekta Kapoor Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 14:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
MUST READ! This is what Sumbul Touqeer has to say about fans supporting her amid her fallout with Fahmaan Khan
MUMBAI:  Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in the news lately for a lot of reasons. After Fahmaan's explosive...
New OTT Releases This Week: Avatar: The Way of Water, Bloody Daddy Indian Summers Season 2, Never Have I Ever Season 4, & more
MUMBAI :Get ready for an exhilarating weekend of entertainment as the first week of June 2023 delivers a wave of...
Aww! Vicky Kaushal says he enjoys wife Katrina Kaif’s weekly budget meetings with the house staff, says “I sit with popcorn”
MUMBAI:  Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular and loved couples in the Hindi Film industry. The...
OMG! Paras Kalnawat steps out with this Rumoured Girlfriend? Fans wonder what’s brewing?
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to...
Shocking! Check out Ayesha Singh’s shocking reply on making a reel with Neil Bhatt
MUMBAI:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well....
Bigg Boss OTT : Exclusive! Sapna Gill to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Aww! Vicky Kaushal says he enjoys wife Katrina Kaif’s weekly budget meetings with the house staff, says “I sit with popcorn”
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about heartbreaks and reveals about his love story that never saw a “Happy Ending”
Nishi Saxenaa
Shocking! Nishi Saxenaa exposes the reality of the Shah family
Anupama
Big Reveal: Star Plus's NO. 1 show 'Anupama' will soon do a special episode with a big Bollywood Name?
Palki
On World Environment Day, Zee TV actor Sana Sayyad share the importance of preserving the environment
gaurav khanna
MUST READ! Netizens come in Anuj Kapadia's defense over his lack of reaction to Baa’s taunts, check out
go on before the episode is shot
Kya Baat Hai! Ashlesha Savant reveals what preparations go on before the episode is shot