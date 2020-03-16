OMG! Paras Kalnawat upset with Rupali Ganguly over her silence on the former’s termination?

Paras revealed that Rajan Shahi refused to meet him after the news broke out and he was absolutely clueless. He just received an email on his termination at 8pm and received a message from the production house. He wasn’t given a chance to talk or explain.

Also read: Anupamaa: Humiliated! Baa and Vanraj insult Anupama, Baa restricts Anupama's entry in the Shah House

We know that StarPlus’s Anupamaa lost a member after Paras Kalnawat’s termination and a replacement could be seen soon. However, Paras hit the headlines over his immediate elimination after a breach in contract. He will next be seen in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10.

The actor’s ousting has become a big news in the entertainment world and the actor opened up about the same. He revealed how the other cast of the show reacted to his ousting.

Sharing his side of the story regarding the ouster, the young actor suggested that it was a political game and he was a victim of one. For the unversed, the actor’s contract was terminated due to a supposed breach on the actor’s part.

Further when asked about the cast’s reaction, he said that he was surprised that only a few of them reached out to him. He revealed that his on-screen mother, Rupali Ganguly neither contacted him, nor messaged him after the news.

He said that he was actually surprised that only a few members contacted him after the termination. According to the actor, the ones who didn’t support him wanted to remain in the good books of the makers. He talked about how only Nidhi Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey and Muskan Bamne reached out to him while Alpana Buch and Madalse Sharma left him messages.

Also read: Anupamaa: Mannerless! Pakhi crosses all bounds and humiliates Anupama, Kavya tries to control the situation

