OMG! Paras shares a master plan with Shenaaz...

MUMBAI: Post the finale of Bigg Boss where all the contestants would like to take a break and rest, Shehnaaz and Paras seems to have different plans. They both will be seen on a news show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where they will find prospective grooms and bride for themselves.

Now the fans are really excited to see them on the new show. The show has been styled along the lines of a swayamvar, and it will be hosted by comedian Maniesh Paul.

Salman Khan had hinted that the audience should be sending their proposal for their favourite housemates, and since Shehnaaz and Paras got maximum, votes the makers decided to go ahead with Paras and Shehnaaz.

The show kick-started a few weeks back and has been well received by the audience.

Paras Chhabra is turning this swayamvar show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge just like Bigg Boss. The planning and plotting he used to do in the BB13 house, well, he is doing the same in this house as well but the only difference is that this time he is not playing for himself but with Shehnaaz Gill and hence even she is in the part of Chhabra’s master plan.

Now with the recent promo shared by the channel one can see Para’s game plan. He tells his master plan to Shehnaaz Gill which involves her two suitors - Balraj Syal and Rohan.

When you watch the video you can see how Shehnaaz comes to Paras and tells him not to choose Ankita, but Paras doesn’t listen to her and tells her that he has a game plan, and if he picks her name again then everyone will get jealous.

Speaking on the same lines, he then suggests the same to Gill by saying that play with Balraj Syal and Rohan as Gill is very much close to these two and has a good bonding.

Chhabra says to spend time with Balraj and then Rohan. Well it will be interesting to see if Shehnaaz will agree to Paras’s plan or no, or will she play her own game.

