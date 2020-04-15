OMG! Parth Samthaan pulled co-star Sahil's hair, what happened next was unbelievable

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is currently seen as Anurag Basu in Star Plus' show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The actor is slaying in his role and everyone is loving Parth for it. In fact, the whole star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay has managed to impress the viewers with their fine performance in the show.

The entire star cast shares a great bond and we have seen this on various occasions. From sharing fun moments in between the shots to sharing some amazing BTS videos, Parth, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand among others have always shared them on their social media accounts.

And now, Sahil who plays the role of Anupam Sengupta in the show is great friends with Parth. They have shared lots of memories from the sets with their fans.

In the latest video, we can see Parth and Sahil wearing a wig and the fun starts when Parth pulls it off Sahil's head while Sahil kept refusing. Both burst out laughing after Sahil tries to do the same with Parth.

Take a look at the video:

While they are up to their nautankis, they seemed to be on a video call with Pooja Banerjee who also seems to be laughing like crazy.

The video is just too funny and we simply love Parth and Sahil's camaraderie.

