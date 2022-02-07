OMG! Popular television actress Surbhi Tiwari files a complaint against husband, in-laws for THIS reason

MUMBAI: TV actress Surbhi Tiwari, who has appeared in shows like Shree Ganesh, Shikwah, Shagun, Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi, Diya Aur Baati Hum among many others, has filed a complaint against her Delhi-based pilot and businessman husband Praveen Kumar Sinha, her mother-in-law and his sister-in-law for domestic violence and intimidation.

"I have filed a complaint against Praveen, his mother and his sisters-in-law for domestic violence and intimidating me. Also, I haven’t got my stree dhan (jewellery back, which is my right. Along with the jewellery given to them and me at the wedding, I also took silverware with me. I haven’t got anything back. If I had that, I wouldn’t have to sell my gold ornaments for survival and medical expenses. I feel cheated about a lot of things.,” Surbhi was quoted saying.

“Even after suffering so much, I had planned to part ways amicably. However, Praveen told me that he would not give me a divorce and that I could move the court for it. I have now decided to take the legal route against them. I will soon file for divorce,” she concluded.

She also alleged that Praveen had agreed to move to Mumbai to live with her but later refused to relocate. She couldn’t take up daily soaps, as she had to fly with him. As a result, she was financially dependent on him and struggled for money.

Credit: BollywoodLife