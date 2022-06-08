OMG! Post breakup, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat spotted together

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been making headlines for their personal life. The two met and fell for each other last year on Bigg Boss OTT.

ALSO READ: Heart-breaking! Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat accept to have parted ways; grateful to the ShaRa family

However, they parted ways later. Last month, Shamita announced on social media that they are not together any more. Just a few days after announcing the news, Shamita had shared a poster of their song Tere Vich Rab Disda, which was released on Friday. The two were spotted together once again on Saturday, making their fans wonder if they actually broke up or not. A paparazzo account shared a video in which Shamita and Raqesh were seen posing for the cameras. One fan commented, “Have you guys actually broken up?” Another one said, “This breaks my heart.” While one said, “They will not get back together.” another one asked, “Did you guys patch up or what?”

For the uninitiated, the two met each other on Bigg Boss OTT last year and soon fell in love during their time together on the reality show. Shamita was also a part of Bigg Boss 15 and Raqesh, too, joined the show a few weeks later. However, he had to leave the show midway due to his health problems. On July 26, the actress confirmed their breakup on social media through her Instagram Stories, “I think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love n support,” she wrote, and added, “Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. A Love and gratitude to you all.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Shamita Shetty talks about doing reality shows; says “I am done with it now, won’t be part of reality shows”

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES