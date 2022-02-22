OMG! Post getting TROLLED for offering an MBA course to an IIT-PhD, Shark Tank India host Rannvijay Singha REACTS

MUMBAI: Rannvijay Singha is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz.

He is known for hosting reality shows like Roadies and Splistvilla.

The host-actor, who was seen hosting Shark Tank India, recently garnered a lot of attention on social media when a video of him offering an MBA course to an entrepreneur contestant went viral. He has now reacted to the same.

In a chat with a leading daily who expressed that he has done Splitsvilla and Roadies and by now I am used to memes, spoofs. He said to ETimes TV, “When a meme is made on you it means you are doing something which is getting noticed and you are current. I know that it is my job as a host on that show and I’ve to do it. I am not there to judge that if you have three other degrees, I should give you this or I shouldn't. As per the concept of the show it is the Sharks who decide that you should be given this.”

Further, Rannvijay Singha added, “Another point is that there are many engineers, who also do an MBA, it is not connected but it’s because they want to cover all their bases. You can do an MBA or engineering from the biggest institutes but you might not know a lot about digital marketing. There’s a possibility. Like I don’t know anything about law but if someone offers me a law degree I would love to do it. Because I want to know the contracts I am getting into. I always think that law is one thing that I’d always wanted to do. A person who is well educated, that person will always understand the value of an extra degree or education.”

