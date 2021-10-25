OMG! Prachi OVERHEARS Ranbir and Rhea's conversation in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The current track of Kumkum Bhagya is very interesting.

The show has been working wonders on the small screens for several years.

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia play the lead roles in the show.

Later, Pooja Banerjee, Krishna Kaul and Mughdha Chaphekar's characters were also introduced in the show.

A lot of drama has been happening in the show these days.

In the previous episode, Rhea tries to provoke Ranbir against Prachi but he tells her that he is confident that Prachi can’t do this.

Rhea asks Ranbir to either prove her wrong and he agrees to it.

On the other hand, Abhi thanks Pragya for making him meet his old memories.

Furthermore, the inspector comes there and tells Abhi that he is under arrest. Aaliya panics and asks why, the inspector says he is accused of 6 people's death.

In the upcoming episode, Rhea will tell Ranbir that anyone can bear to see relationship breaking, but can’t see heart break or trust breaking, and says one can’t bear it when he loves that person a lot.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will get angry with Rhea and say he doesn't want to say anything to her regarding this.

Rhea will say whatever she says, she will prove that she is right. Prachi comes there and asks what she will prove to be the truth?

