Omg! Prajakta Koli talks about her marriage plans!

MUMBAI: Prajakta Koli is an Indian YouTube personality who makes comedy videos. She is popularly known by her YouTube name MostlySane. Her videos are mostly comical takes on her observation of everyday life situations.

She previously was an RJ and worked with the radio station 104 FM. Post that she launched her channel on 12 February 2015.

She has collaborated with mainstream Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurana, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and more along with digital stars like Lilly Singh, Collins Key, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchalani, Be YouNick, Sanya Malhotra among others.

She also joined hands with Michelle Obama for working for issues like Girl Education.

Now while promoting her new web series Mismatched she was asked if she was getting married anytime soon to which she said that she isn’t getting married anytime soon with no plans as such.

The host also told her that she should get married and Ranvijay will be dancing in her sangeet and her co-star Rohit will crack some jokes.

Well, soon Prajakta will be seen in her upcoming Bollywood movie alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

