OMG! Pranali Rathod meets with a minor injury while learning this new skill on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the show is going around with a lot of drama. Amid all this, we got our hands-on footage where for the upcoming episodes, Akshara is learning how to ride the bike and while learning she falls badly, the adorable Akshu aka Pranali got up and continued to master riding the bike.

Check out the video:

Shivangi Joshi was one of the first to flaunt her Bullet skills on the sets of Yeh Rishta; Pranali is surely following in her footsteps.

Currently, in the show, Abhimanyu is sitting in the living room when Mahima comes to him and tells him that what he is doing is wrong and he shouldn't be doing it. Anand also supports Mahima, but Abhimanyu asks them what they would have done if it had happened to them. He tells them that his mother has always kept quiet and never shown how hurt she has been, but it's enough now and he will separate his parents.

Akshara tells Abhimanyu to think with a calm mind. She burns a photograph of Manjari and Harsh and then tears another. She tells him if he decides in haste it will destroy everything, but if he gives it time and thinks about it he might save people from getting hurt. Later, Harsh calls Akshara Akshu and thanks her for taking his side. But Akshara tells him she did not take his side and neither will she ever take his side.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu and Akshara patch up. The next day everyone is in the living room when Akshara brings Manjari. She asks Abhimanyu what's going on and then Abhimanyu hands over some papers to Manjari. She throws them away and tells Abhimanyu she can't divorce her husband.

