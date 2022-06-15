OMG! Pranali Rathod meets with a minor injury while learning this new skill on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

She tells him if he decides in haste it will destroy everything, but if he gives it time and thinks about it he might save people from getting hurt. Later, Harsh calls Akshara Akshu and thanks her for taking his side. But Akshara tells him she did not take his side and neither will she ever take his side.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 03:15
OMG! Pranali Rathod meets with a minor injury while learning this new skill on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

Well, the show is going around with a lot of drama. Amid all this, we got our hands-on footage where for the upcoming episodes, Akshara is learning how to ride the bike and while learning she falls badly, the adorable Akshu aka Pranali got up and continued to master riding the bike.

Check out the video:

Shivangi Joshi was one of the first to flaunt her Bullet skills on the sets of Yeh Rishta; Pranali is surely following in her footsteps.

Currently, in the show, Abhimanyu is sitting in the living room when Mahima comes to him and tells him that what he is doing is wrong and he shouldn't be doing it. Anand also supports Mahima, but Abhimanyu asks them what they would have done if it had happened to them. He tells them that his mother has always kept quiet and never shown how hurt she has been, but it's enough now and he will separate his parents.

Akshara tells Abhimanyu to think with a calm mind. She burns a photograph of Manjari and Harsh and then tears another. She tells him if he decides in haste it will destroy everything, but if he gives it time and thinks about it he might save people from getting hurt. Later, Harsh calls Akshara Akshu and thanks her for taking his side. But Akshara tells him she did not take his side and neither will she ever take his side.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu and Akshara patch up. The next day everyone is in the living room when Akshara brings Manjari. She asks Abhimanyu what's going on and then Abhimanyu hands over some papers to Manjari. She throws them away and tells Abhimanyu she can't divorce her husband.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! Ahilyabai fame Gaurav Amlani aka Khanderao stuns us with his powerful acting in a throwback audition video proving he was always meant to be a star
MUMBAI : Gaurav Amlani has been roped in to play the lead role of Khande Rao in Sony TV's historical drama series...
OMG! Pranali Rathod meets with a minor injury while learning this new skill on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Kundali Bhagya: Huge Twist! Sherlyn to dress up exactly like Preeta before the latter's wedding with Rishabh
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Uff Hotness! Maera Mishra looks drop dead gorgeous in these red outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Congratulations! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya finally cloaks 20 million on Instagram, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known...
Eye Pleaser! Ulka Gupta gives gypsy vibes in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Superb! Ranbir Kapoor makes surprise social media appearance
Superb! Ranbir Kapoor makes surprise social media appearance
Latest Video