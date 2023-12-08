OMG! Is Pranali Rathod’s this change an indication of her dating Harshad Chopda? Read to find out!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The main USP of the show is AbhiRa and fans have showered a lot of love on Harshad and Pranali.

'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending. But not just AbhiRa, fans love the two as Harshad and Pranali as well. The trend for this is HarshAli, and they share adorable edits, funny moments, and whatnot.

Fans of the show are very dedicated to their love for Harsahd and Pranali and they have noticed something very interesting which they feel is another proof that Harshad and Pranali might be closer or in love than they already think.

Since, knowing Harshad and spending time with him, Pranali has become very reclusive on social media. She used to be very active and interactive on social media, posting frequently and keeping fans updated with all the happenings in her life but Pranali has also become very reserved like Harshad and rarely posts.

Fans are drawing these conclusions because it is very common to adopt traits from the people that you like or spend a lot of time with.

While Harshad and Pranali both have maintained that they are just really good friends and co-stars and get along very well, fans still believe there is something brewing.

