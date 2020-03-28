OMG! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhry URGE friends to STEP OUT of their houses during LOCKDOWN. Here's why!

MUMBAI: As we know, due to COVID 19, people are taking safety measures.

The Coronavirus outbreak has also led to malls and restaurants being kept shut. Even shoots have been stalled and the entertainment industry has come to a standstill until the end of this month. The decision came a while ago and everyone is quarantined.

However, reality king Prince Narula has requested his close friends to step out of their houses. Yes!

Prince and Yuvika made videos on Instagram and requested their friends to step out of their houses and donate some food to the needy people. They also appealed to their friends to feed stray dogs. Along with this, they also mentioned that it is necessary to take precautions while contributing to this noble cause.

Have a look at Prince and Yuvika's noble appeal:

Later, Prince also posted videos in which he was seen distributing raw vegetables and food to the needy.

We must say, Prince and Yuvika are doing a fabulous job!

