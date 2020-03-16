OMG! Prince Narula reveals that he was told to separate Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Price grabbed the headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.

He has also been associated with Roadies where he was the mentor where used to train the new contestants of the show as he was the team leader.

Recently he was seen in the show Lock Upp where he wasn’t a contestant on the show but was a part of the show to guide the contestants and to show them the right path.

Now in a recent interview Prince opened up about what he signed for the show Lock Upp and said he was sent into the game to separate Munawar and Anjali.

The actor said “ It was an ongoing show and everyone was new and some had done a few reality shows but didn’t know how to win the game. When I was offered the show I declined it as I didn’t know what I would do on the show, but then when the makers told me it was me only who could change the scenario of the game and of course who can say no to Ekta Kapoor”

He further said that “ Before entering the show the makers told me that only three weeks are left the first week you understand the game and the next two week you change the game. They wanted to separate Anjali and Munawar because they were very strong contestants on the game and if they played together that choosing a winner would have been difficult. I didn’t break their friendship or something but only separated their game for the fans to get a clear picture”

Well, there is no doubt that Prince had changed the face of the game and both Munawar and Anjali in the end weren’t that good friends.

