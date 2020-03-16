OMG! Prince Narula reveals the shocking reason why he blocked Azma Fallah

MUMBAI:Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Prince grabbed the headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.

He has also been associated with Roadies where he was the mentor and used to train the new contestants of the show as he was the team leader.

Recently he was seen in the show Lock Upp. He wasn’t a contestant on the show but was a part of it to guide the contestants and show them the right path.

ALSO READ : Must Read! This is HOW Prince Narula has reacted to his wife Yuvika Chaudhary’s casteist slur controversy...READ

In a recent interview, Prince opened up about the ‘blocking’ incident. Revealing why he blocked Azama, he said, “Neither Yuvika nor I had blocked her but it was my team. When I was in Lock Upp, she said certain things which hurt me and hence I sent a message to my team through the show to block her on my social media accounts but then I will unblock her soon. She is a little girl and so sweet and lovely at times. Yuvika also tells me to call her for lunch or dinner at home.”

Well, on the show Azma had spoken about Prince’s past love and hence he was agitated and the two had a major fight.

Seems like now things are well between Azma and Prince and they are good friends.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary roped in for a web series for Ullu series