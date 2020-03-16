OMG! Priya calls Ram 'Boring' and the reason will leave you in splits

 The audience adores the chemistry between Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood, as portrayed by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

MUMBAI: Because of its captivating and engaging plot, Bade Achhe Lagte 2 is everyone's favourite and is enjoyed by viewers.

Also read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Masterstroke! Ishaan still receives threats, Priya exposes Kanika following the IP adress

The videos and pictures the actors and crew post on social media are evidence that they enjoy themselves greatly off-screen as well.

Both Disha and Nakuul are quite active on social media and they keep sharing updates from their sets.

Recently, we came across a meme shared by Nakuul Mehta on his social media and it also has Disha Parmar featuring in it.

Check out the picture below:

This meme has cartoon versions of Ram and Priya. While Ram asks Priya if he is her Prince Charming, she looks confused and the little cat in the meme thinks that Ram is Prince Boring. The overall look and illustrations make the meme quite a nice one.

Meanwhile, on the show, we have seen how Ram and Priya are experiencing misunderstandings in the midst of Sara’s wedding, and also the interview is coming up. The upcoming episodes are full of drama and emotions.

Also read- Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Strained Bonds! Ram brings up Priya's past; Pihu to overhear everything?

What do you think of this hilarious meme featuring our very own Ram and Priya? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

