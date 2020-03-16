OMG! Punjabi lyricist Jaani suffers road accident, details inside

MUMBAI: The ‘Titliyaan’ fame Punjabi lyricist and music composer Jaani met with an unfortunate road accident on Tuesday evening. According to the reports, his SUV in which he was traveling with two others collided with a car at the traffic lights near Sector 88. After the cars banged into each other at the intersection, the collision was so massive that the cars flipped twice before turning turtle.

The police say the reason behind the accident is possibly jumping a red signal, due to which the said collision occurred between the SUV and Ford Figo. The collision was reportedly so powerful that the cars flipped multiple times. The people involved in the accident escaped with relatively minor injuries thanks to their vehicles’ air bags.

Jaani is said to have suffered injuries on his neck and back. The singer-lyricist was sitting in the back with a friend, while the third person was driving the vehicle. Reportedly, the accident victims were taken to the hospital before the police arrived. Investigation on who was driving the vehicle is still on, and so far, no case has been registered, suggest the reports.

Jaani is a name which has made place for himself in Bollywood as well. His work in collaboration with B Praak has broken records in the Hindi music world as well. His songs like 'Barish Ki Jaye', 'Filhall' have been a massive success and Jaani is often referred as the 'Hit Machine' of the music industry.

