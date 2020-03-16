OMG! Pushpa Impossible’s Garima Parihar aka Deepti has this big complaint from Naveen Pandita aka Ashwin Patel, know what

Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a place in everyone's heart.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 04:30
Deepti

MUMBAI: The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. Pushpa Impossible is a show that depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

The show is sure to excite the audience and capture their hearts with its twists and turns.

Also read: Amazing! Pushpa Impossible’s Saran Sir gives a tutorial to Pushpa in THIS unique way | Deets Inside

The show indeed rules everyone’s heart with its twists and turns.

Some days ago, the track of Pushpa vs. Bapodara got over, where Pushpa won the case against Bapodara with the help of lawyer Damini Mehra.

Now, we will see that Ashwin wants to go to Dubai but Deepti’s mother Sonal, creates a big hurdle for him, and this calls off Deepti's wedding with Ashwin.

Also read: Shocking! Team Pushpa Impossible does this special thing for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi | Deets Inside

But in the midst of the chaotic situations, we got to know that Garima aka Deepti has a comment on Naveen's driving skills. As they drive off to another shoot location, Garima says that she would drive the next time, seeing Naveen driving and jocularly states that he doesn't drive fine!

She took to her social media and revealed the same.

Have a look at the video!

 

 

Well, guys what is your take on their drive?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com 

Sony Sab JD Majethia Suhani Vyas Pushpa Impossible Family comedy SAB Karuna Pandey TellyChakkar Bhakti Rathod Navin Pandita
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

