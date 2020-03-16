OMG! Pushpa Impossible’s Garima Parihar aka Deepti has this big complaint from Naveen Pandita aka Ashwin Patel, know what

MUMBAI: The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. Pushpa Impossible is a show that depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

The show is sure to excite the audience and capture their hearts with its twists and turns.

The show indeed rules everyone’s heart with its twists and turns.

Some days ago, the track of Pushpa vs. Bapodara got over, where Pushpa won the case against Bapodara with the help of lawyer Damini Mehra.

Now, we will see that Ashwin wants to go to Dubai but Deepti’s mother Sonal, creates a big hurdle for him, and this calls off Deepti's wedding with Ashwin.

But in the midst of the chaotic situations, we got to know that Garima aka Deepti has a comment on Naveen's driving skills. As they drive off to another shoot location, Garima says that she would drive the next time, seeing Naveen driving and jocularly states that he doesn't drive fine!

She took to her social media and revealed the same.

Have a look at the video!