OMG! Raghav reveals why Dharmesh isn’t getting married

MUMBAI: Star Plus' dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all age groups.

The concept of the show is that contestants are trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti. In the latest season, Shakti was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

One of the USPs of the show is that it is hosted by Raghav, who makes it very entertaining.

A lot of celebrities come to promote their movies, and Raghav entertains them and makes them laugh.

As we all know, Raghav and Dharmesh are thick friends and share a special bond of friendship.

We now came across a video where Raghav reveals why Dharmesh is not getting married.

As we all know, the audience and fans call Dharmesh as Dharmesh Sir, and Raghav claims that this is a major issue. The fact that everyone sees him as a guru, refers to him as 'sir', and touch his feet for blessings are the reasons he is not getting married.

Dharmesh too agrees with him and says that this happens with him.

Well, it is good to see true friendships in this competitive industry.

