OMG! Rahul Mahajan reveals he needed therapy after his divorce with Natalya, says “Need to heal, I’m not fit”

Rahul then married Natalya who he divorced recently. His third marriage too ending in divorce has had a traumatic effect on Rahul and he has opened up about it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 12:34
Rahul Mahajan

MUMBAI: Rahul Mahajan is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. Son of a famous BJP politician, late Pramod Mahajan, Rahul Mahajan rose to fame after participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss in 2008. He was a finalist on season 2 of the show. Post Bigg Boss, he participated in another reality show called Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. It was his Swayamvar show, which was a sequel of Rakhi Sawant Ka Swayamwar. 17 girls participated in the show, competing to charm their way to get married to Rahul. In the end, Dimpy Ganguly emerged victoriously and ultimately got married to him. 

Also Read- Disheartening! This is WHAT Rahul Mahajan had to express on Shehnazz Gill's condition post-visiting Sidharth Shukla’s residence

Dimpy and Rahul divorced in 2015 after she accused the latter of domestic violence. Rahul then married Natalya who he divorced recently. His third marriage too ending in divorce has had a traumatic effect on Rahul and he has opened up about it. He told a news portal that he wouldn’t like to comment on the reason why the divorce happened as that would be a one-sided story and he has a lot of love and respect for her even today. 

Rahul said, “I’ve never paid a single rupee as an alimony in any of my divorces – Shweta (Singh), Dimpy (Ganguly) and Natalya. All my divorces have been by mutual agreement.”

He added that the divorces have been painful and he is torn apart after the third divorce. But he also mentioned that it wasn’t anyone’s fault the marriages didn’t work. 

Also Read- GOSSIP! When Rahul Mahajan was accused of beating up Dimpy Ganguly for THIS reason

Talking about if he still believes in falling in love, Rahul said, “I am emotionally unavailable at the moment. I can meet someone, talk to someone, but pyaar main nahi kar sakta because mujhe darr hogaya hai. I need to heal, I’m not fit.”

Rahul and Natalya were earlier seen in the reality show Smart Jodi.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Indianexpress

Rahul Mahajan Dimpy Ganguly Pramod Mahajan Bigg Boss Rakhi Sawant Salman Khan Shweta Singh Natalya TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 12:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Insecure! Ishaan wants to go to see Isha, Surekha tries to stop
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
OMG! Rahul Mahajan reveals he needed therapy after his divorce with Natalya, says “Need to heal, I’m not fit”
MUMBAI: Rahul Mahajan is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. Son of a famous BJP politician, late Pramod...
CONGRATULATIONS! Lovebirds Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer clocks their 9th wedding anniversary, hosts a starry bash
MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are television's most popular couple. The duo who met through an arranged...
AWW! Here's what made Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum star cast emotional
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is everyone's favourite.It stars Jay Bhanushali and Tinaa Duttaa in the...
Must Read! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects, reveals if she would be working with Shiv Thakare, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as...
KYA BAAT HAI! Surpriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor's son Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa's wedding bash was a star-studded delight
MUMBAI: Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor's son Ruhaan Kapoor recently got married to his ladylove Manukriti Pahwa. The...
Recent Stories
Bijay Anand
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on working with Aditya Datt in Crakk, “I am really enjoying myself working with him”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer
CONGRATULATIONS! Lovebirds Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer clocks their 9th wedding anniversary, hosts a starry bash
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum
AWW! Here's what made Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum star cast emotional
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Must Read! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects, reveals if she would be working with Shiv Thakare, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan
Surpriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor
KYA BAAT HAI! Surpriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor's son Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa's wedding bash was a star-studded delight
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Abdu Rozik enters the show as a wild card contestant
Archana Gautam
What! Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam unfollows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Instagram, says she is “upset and hurt”