OMG! Rahul Mahajan reveals he needed therapy after his divorce with Natalya, says “Need to heal, I’m not fit”

MUMBAI: Rahul Mahajan is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. Son of a famous BJP politician, late Pramod Mahajan, Rahul Mahajan rose to fame after participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss in 2008. He was a finalist on season 2 of the show. Post Bigg Boss, he participated in another reality show called Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. It was his Swayamvar show, which was a sequel of Rakhi Sawant Ka Swayamwar. 17 girls participated in the show, competing to charm their way to get married to Rahul. In the end, Dimpy Ganguly emerged victoriously and ultimately got married to him.

Dimpy and Rahul divorced in 2015 after she accused the latter of domestic violence. Rahul then married Natalya who he divorced recently. His third marriage too ending in divorce has had a traumatic effect on Rahul and he has opened up about it. He told a news portal that he wouldn’t like to comment on the reason why the divorce happened as that would be a one-sided story and he has a lot of love and respect for her even today.

Rahul said, “I’ve never paid a single rupee as an alimony in any of my divorces – Shweta (Singh), Dimpy (Ganguly) and Natalya. All my divorces have been by mutual agreement.”

He added that the divorces have been painful and he is torn apart after the third divorce. But he also mentioned that it wasn’t anyone’s fault the marriages didn’t work.

Talking about if he still believes in falling in love, Rahul said, “I am emotionally unavailable at the moment. I can meet someone, talk to someone, but pyaar main nahi kar sakta because mujhe darr hogaya hai. I need to heal, I’m not fit.”

Rahul and Natalya were earlier seen in the reality show Smart Jodi.

Credit-Indianexpress