OMG! Rahul Vaidya takes a dig on a Bigg Boss contestant who makes vlogs and reveals why post Bigg Boss the friendship don’t last

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya’s stint in the Bigg Boss house was loved by the audience, and he was one of the most famous and strongest contestants in the house. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul gained immense love and success and fans are waiting to see him in his next project.

In the Bigg Boss house, he made headlines for his fights with Rubina and Abhinav and also for his friendship and loyalty to Aly Goni.

Post that he was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he did all the stunts and faced his fears and post that he hasn’t been seen on the small screen.

These days Rahul is busy making music videos and all his songs are turning out to be chartbusters.

The singer is quite active on his social media accounts and he keeps the fans and well – wishers updated about his whereabouts.

Now the singer took to social media and took a dig at a few Bigg Boss contestants who keep vlogging post the show as some companies promise revenue to them.

He indirectly said that all this is a scam and that celebrities should be real and making a vlog is not easy.

The singer said “Vlog banana sabke bas ki baat nahi hai. There are a couple of companies jo Har big boss season ke baad contestants ko approach karte hain and they say aap vlog karna shuru karo. And bolte hain itna revenue aayega. But it’s a scam. Entertaining Vlog banate rehna sabke bas ki baat nahi. So stop making a fool out of yourself, janhit me jaari. Celebrities- hit me jaari”

Vlog banana sabke bas ki baat nahi hai … there are a couple of companies jo Har big boss season ke baad contestants ko approach karte hain and they say aap vlog karna shuru karo .. And bolte hain itna revenue aayega. But it’s a scam. Entertaining Vlog banate rehna sabke bas ki… — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) September 27, 2023

He also mentioned how many users are questioning him on what friendships never last in Bigg Boss to which the singer said “Some people are asking me why relationships/friendships of big boss don’t last ?? Areee bhai Tv ki dosti tv ki hi hoti hai! How can it be real if its foundation is only not real ?? Wo sab “seasonal” friendships/relationships hoti hain! FACT”

Some people are asking me why relationships/friendships of big boss don’t last ?? Areee bhai Tv ki dosti tv ki hi hoti hai! How can it be real if its foundation is only not real ?? Wo sab “seasonal” friendships/relationships hoti hain! FACT! — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) September 27, 2023

Well, seems like Rahul is taking some dig at some contestant but who no one knows. As user asked him if he was talking about Jiya and that’s when Rahul said that everyone can say what they want to say but if he has to tell a friend or his close one anything he can say directly and he doesn’t have to say indirectly.

He said “Ab aap log aag lagana aur alag alag naam likhna shuru karo. Kyunki Twitter pe aapka yahi kaam hai. If it was about any of my friends or people I know I would have told them directly. I don’t need to send indirect message to anyone”

Ab aap log aag lagana aur alag alag naam likhna shuru karo .. Kyunki Twitter pe aapka yahi kaam hai. If it was about any of my friends or people I know I would have told them directly. I don’t need to send indirect message to anyone https://t.co/UcbxmTR0Ml — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) September 27, 2023

