Omg! Rajiv Adatia finally speaks on Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s break up

MUMBAI :Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. The audience loved his game. He entertained them with his humor.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar and Karan Kundrra and his love for his sister Shamita Shetty. In fact, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was the entertaining factor in Bigg Boss, and now, he is back on television. Where he is seen in the daredevil reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actor has been acing all stunts and is facing his fears.

We all know about his special connection with Shamita Shetty where he did reveal on Bigg Boss that he is her rakhi brother and he is very protective towards her.

In a recent interview, Rajiv was asked about Shamita and Raqesh’s break up where the actor said “When you are on a show like that you get attached to people quickly. There is no doubt that Shamita and Raqesh did try to make their relationship work but sometimes some things are not meant to be. They were dating when they came out of the show but then things didn’t materialize”

Well, a few months ago Shamita and Raqesh did inform the fans and their well-wishers about their break up as they were considered one of the most loved and cherished couples on television.

