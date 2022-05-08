OMG! Rajiv Adatia leaves the contestants and host Rohit Shetty in splits for this reason

The upcoming episode of the show is going to be an entertaining one and Rajiv once again leaves everyone in splits the reason will shock you

Rajiv Adatia

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

( Also Read - Nishant Bhat all set to enter ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

Now we came across a video where Rajiv is seen doing something special for Rohit Shetty.

He is seen writing a letter to Rohit Shetty and the contestants of the show and since he doesn’t know Hindi very well some words have no meaning.

As he reads the letter Rohit Shetty is left in shock as half the words that he reads he doesn’t know the meaning and some are really funny.

Rohit is seen laughing loud and he is completely left in splits.  

Rajiv is one of the most entertaining contestants on the show and he also aces all stunts and faces his fears.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode of the show is filled with entertainment and lots of fun.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Nishant Bhat gets pranked on the sets of the show

 

 


 

