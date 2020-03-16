OMG! Rakhi Sawant and Adil’s relationship comes to an end as the actress doesn’t want to speak to him

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

Today, while returning from an event the actress was seen interacting with the media where she said that she was upset with Adil as he couldn’t come with her to Delhi and he even didn’t come to pick her up from the airport.

The actress said, “I was crying as Adil couldn’t come and he didn’t even come to pick me up from the airport. I am very upset and I am not going to call or message him. This is my attitude. I don’t think this relationship will work.”

Well, seems like Rakhi is not successful in getting true love, and hence all her relationships are fading away.

