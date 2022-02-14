OMG! Rakhi Sawant gets trolled over her separation from Ritesh; netizens say the Bigg Boss drama is finally over

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audiences.

The actress had once said that she has been stressed about her mom's illness, and for years, she has been facing financial problems.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist of the show.

But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake.

ALSO READ : Looking at my struggle I see myself as a fighter, says Kamya Punjabi )

When Rakhi announced her divorce on social media, netizens began to troll her for it, where they said that the marriage was fake and that Bigg Boss drama has finally ended.

Some said this had to happen as they all could see it how fake the marriage was. Finally, she has spoken the truth. Everyone knew that it was only for Bigg Boss and it had to end someday.

Well, during the show itself, the audience thought that the couple was fake and their relationship would end in a divorce.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss: SHOCKING! Kamya Punjabi reveals about the time when Armaan Kohli bad-mouthed her )