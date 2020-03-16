OMG! Rakhi Sawant reveals Adil’s ex is troubling them; says “She keeps calling me and telling me that Adil is using me for fame and that he doesn’t love me at all. She calls Adil and threatens to kill herself”

Rakhi and Adil are one of the most loved couples on television and recently the actress spoke about how his ex has been troubling them and keeps calling them and harassing them.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 07:00
OMG! Rakhi Sawant reveals Adil’s ex is troubling them; says “She keeps calling me and telling me that Adil is using me for fame

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

ALSO READ Oh no! Rakhi Sawant is furious with a fan for this reason )

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, Adil.

Recently, in an interview, Rakhi confessed how Adil’s ex-girlfriend was harassing them, where she said that “She keeps calling me and telling me that Adil is using me for fame and that he doesn’t love me at all. She calls Adil and threatens to kill herself”.

She further said that “She calls me and says that Adil is using me for fame and that he still loves her and this thing is troubling us a lot and we are having a lot of arguments because of this”.

Well, seems like Adil’s ex is creating a lot of problems in Rakhi and Adil’s relationship which is upsetting Rakhi the most and she seems to worry about her relationship.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Oops! This outfit of Rakhi Sawant garners hilarious reactions from Netizens )

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows Pratik Sehajpal Shamita Shetty divorce Rakhi Sawant Ritiesh TellyChakkra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 07:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Exposed! Meet Hooda sees Chacha and Chachi stealing, feels helpless
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Pakhi is at a cliff’s edge, Sai and Virat rush to her
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
OMG! Rakhi Sawant reveals Adil’s ex is troubling them; says “She keeps calling me and telling me that Adil is using me for fame and that he doesn’t love me at all. She calls Adil and threatens to kill herself”
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Double Trouble! Vedika and Kanika are working together, Priya is being blackmailed
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Udaariyaan: Whoa! Simran is being blackmailed, her ex-husband to re-enter her life
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Akshara prays for Abhimanyu, to find a cure soon?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
Good News! Actors Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani bag Dharma Productions’ This project
Good News! Actors Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani bag Dharma Productions’ This project
Latest Video