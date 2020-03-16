OMG! Rakhi Sawant reveals Adil’s ex is troubling them; says “She keeps calling me and telling me that Adil is using me for fame and that he doesn’t love me at all. She calls Adil and threatens to kill herself”

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

ALSO READ Oh no! Rakhi Sawant is furious with a fan for this reason )

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, Adil.

Recently, in an interview, Rakhi confessed how Adil’s ex-girlfriend was harassing them, where she said that “She keeps calling me and telling me that Adil is using me for fame and that he doesn’t love me at all. She calls Adil and threatens to kill herself”.

She further said that “She calls me and says that Adil is using me for fame and that he still loves her and this thing is troubling us a lot and we are having a lot of arguments because of this”.

Well, seems like Adil’s ex is creating a lot of problems in Rakhi and Adil’s relationship which is upsetting Rakhi the most and she seems to worry about her relationship.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Oops! This outfit of Rakhi Sawant garners hilarious reactions from Netizens )