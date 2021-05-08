OMG! Rakhi Sawant reveals that she got married because she was getting death threats, says Ritesh is no longer her husband

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment, and recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she entered as the challenger and won the hearts of the audiences.

Post the show, she made headlines for her mother’s illness where many celebrities came forward and helped her financially.

The actress is quite active on her social media account and keeps sharing posts and updates fans about her whereabouts and upcoming projects.

These days, she often gets papped by the paparazzi, and she entertains the media people in the best possible way.

In a recent interview, Rakhi revealed details about her marriage. She said that she married Ritiesh as she was getting death threats from a goon who was behind her. She couldn’t file a police complaint as he was a powerful goon and said that he knows the full police department.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: SHOCKING! Is Rakhi Sawant’s marriage story a BIG HOAX? Deets Inside )

She then said that Ritiesh was her WhatsApp friend and she didn’t meet him before marriage, but on the day of the marriage, he didn’t turn up and she was shocked. On the third day, he came and they got married.

Rakhi says that once she came out of the Bigg Boss house, Ritiesh did scold her and asked her why she revealed things about him on national TV, to which the actress said that she was lonely and broke down completely.

She finally said that Ritiesh is no longer her husband. After knowing the truth of his marriage, she has called it quits with him.

Rakhi adds that she is broken from inside as she thought that she would get love from her husband, but in return, she has been cheated on. It is quite painful, but she is strong and will come out of it.

Well, no doubt that Rakhi keeps her sadness inside and brings out laughter and the fun side of her to entertain the audiences.

Kudos to this strong girl for facing all her problems and difficulties with a smile on her face.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: SHOCKING! Is Rakhi Sawant’s marriage story a BIG HOAX? Deets Inside )