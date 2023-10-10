OMG! Rakhi Sawant robs undergarments from shopping malls, claims Adil Durrani

Adil mentioned that Rakhi is a kleptomaniac and she steals clothes in the name of collaborations. Read on to know more…
Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant, who is known as the queen of controversy, had imposed several allegations on Adil Durrani. 

She also got him arrested and now that Adil is out of jail, he has given an explosive interview where he has exposed several things about Rakhi. He earlier mentioned that she harassed his parents and lied to him about her being married by taking her mother’s oath but the truth was that she cheated on him. 

Also Read: Exclusive! After Ex-husband, now Ex-best friend Rajshree More files a Police Complaint against Rakhi Sawant! Read to Know More!

Adil had earlier also mentioned that Rakhi keeps taking superstar Salman Khan’s name that it was because of him that her marriage was saved but he claimed that he has never spoken nor met Salman Khan in his life.

Now, in another video interview to a portal, Adil mentioned that Rakhi is a kleptomaniac.

He mentioned that Rakhi has a habit of robbing undergarments from shopping malls. He said that Rakhi goes to malls and switches the brand new garments with the old ones. Adil also mentioned that she wears expensive shoes and make-up all in the name of collaboration, but it is theft.”

Adil even claimed in his interview that he is 19 years younger than Rakhi and that she was the one who used to beat him and not him who ever raised his hands on her. 

Also Read: Woah! Rakhi Sawant gives it back to Adil Durrani with solid proof, check out the video

Adil Durrani even went on to reveal that Rakhi, who made a huge cry about her miscarriage, had had her uterus removed due to some medical complications and how she could be pregnant, and mentioned that you cannot even talk to a Rakhi Sawant-type girl or else your life will be spoiled by his example.

 

