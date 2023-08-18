OMG! Rakhi Sawant in shock as her best friend files a police complaint against her, read to know more

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani have been in the news for all wrong reasons. Things are getting murkier between the former couple. Adil Khan Durrani was released from jail recently and he held a press conference post that.

He made many serious accusations against Rakhi and even gave all the proof to support his statements. Adil said that Rakhi framed him and she is the biggest mistake of his life.

He said that Rakhi still meets Ritesh Singh and they even stayed together once. He also said that Rakhi spoke lies about the miscarriage and that she can never become a mother. He revealed more things about Rakhi.

The next day even Rakhi held a press conference and gave answers to Adil. She said that Adil used to hit and made her forcefully accept Islam. She also accused Adil of raping her and said that she gave Rs 10 lakhs to him for her mother’s treatment before she entered Bigg Boss Marathi.

She said that he did not give any money to her mother. After a lot of accusations made by Rakhi and Adil, there is more trouble for the former. Rakhi Sawant’s best friend, Rajshree More has now filed a police complaint against her.

Rajshree has always been with Rakhi in everything that she faced. Speaking to the paparazzi, Rajshree said, “Rakhi threatened me the day Adil made his first appearance and there is more that I will reveal to the media.” She further said that she will be speaking to the media soon and expose Rakhi.

Rakhi has also reacted to this news. She spoke to Viral Bhayani and said, “She always stood besides me in my worst times. Even I stood by her during her bad times. She will always be my friend forever. I'm shocked. I don't know what's going on in my life."

Viral Bhayani has shared this news on Instagram and Rakhi has commented on it. She has accused Adil of using her friends. She wrote, “Wow Adi you are using my friends again. I cannot believe other know what is Adil I’ll fight against every thing. I have no one I have god.”

