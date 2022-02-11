OMG! Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul has found love on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya! Find out with whom?

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running hit show, and the reasons are obvious to the viewers. The show appeals to those who believe that opposites attract, as well as those who believe in the mantle of fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay in each other's lives regardless of the weather. Right now, the show is focusing on Prachi and Ranbir and how they are dealing with their ups and downs.

In the show Kumkum Bhagya, Krishna Kaul plays Ranbir Kohli. As a result of the role, his popularity has skyrocketed. He was fantastic in the role and won the hearts of the audience. Krishna made his debut as a villain in the show 'Punch Beat'.

Krishna often takes to his social media to share glimpses and sneak peeks of his personal life and shoot life. And also often gives a sneak peek into the upcoming track of the show.

Krishna has a massive fan following, and girls really fawn over the young actor. So, they might be a little heartbroken to know that he has found love, on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya but it's not Prachi or Rhea. It's his Kohli Family aka Rushad Rana, Aparna Mishra, and Khyati Keswani.

Aparna took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the four and fans are loving the bond that they share. Take a look :

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Prachi has vowed to spoil Ranbir and Rhea's Honeymoon. When they are about to leave, Prachi is standing near the car, and Rhea, Pallavi, and Aliya are shocked and don't know what Prachi has planned.

Prachi acts very rudely and didn't stop them on their honeymoon. Rhea and Ranbir are in the car. Rhea thinks about why Prachi let us go, and why did she help us, she arranged a car for us and asks herself why she is overthinking and thinks not to think and should enjoy. Ranbir says why Prachi was smiling today and thinks I came with Rhea to prove to Prachi that I have moved on with her, but what will I tell Rhea if she feels bad.

Only then does Rhea find out that Prachi was behind all this and Rhea was furious!

