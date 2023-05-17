Omg! Randeep Rai reveals this shocking reaction on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off air

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and recently, while interacting with the media, Randeep revealed his reaction to the show going off air.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 22:24
RANDEEP RAI

MUMBAI:   Randeep Rai is one of the celebrated actors of television and has a massive fan following.

Currently, he is ruling several hearts with his stellar performance as Raghav in Sony TV's popular drama series, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee play the leads and the audience love Niti and Randeep’s chemistry in the show.

Well, Randeep has always been amazing and his on-screen chemistry with his co-stars have been well-appreciated by the fans.

This year there has been news that the show will be going off air and the makers have brought back the original star cast of the movie.

While interacting with the media the actor was asked what he had to say about the show going off – air to which the actor said “It was a lovely journey and wish the best for everyone who has been part of the show and I wish luck to the Season 3 actors and I know this show is always going to be a hit”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved his pairing with Niti but unfortunately the show had to go off air and now finally the fans would get to see Disha and Nakuul back as the lead of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Randeep Rai Shivangi Joshi Niti Taylor Pooja Banerjee Ashi Singh Saanvi Talwar Prachi Tehlan Balika Vadhu 2 Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Diya Aur Baati Hum O Gujariya Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 TellyChakkar
