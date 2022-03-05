OMG! Ranveer Singh accuses Mouni Roy of doing this

MUMBAI: At the moment, some parts of the country are witnessing extremely hot weather conditions. So much so that stepping out of the house has also become a task. And while we are blaming global warming, Ranveer Singh thinks Mouni Roy's hotness is the reason behind this hot weather.

Ranveer recently visited the sets of DID Li'l Masters for the promotion of his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. True to his personality, the actor had a lot of fun with judges Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre in his own style. While he teased Mouni about her ‘hot look’, he joined Sonali to recite some shayari.

Ranveer took to Instagram to share a video of how he almost flirted with Mouni, who was in a black and silver gown. Wearing a colourful shirt and black pants, Ranveer said to Mouni, “Mouni ji, desh me heatwave chal raha hai, kujh to raham karo (The entire country is reeling under a heatwave, have some mercy). Waise if things get too hot in here, I have got this (shows a fire extinguisher).”

Have a look.

Sonali and he then they tried their hand at some shayri from her movie Sarfa. Ranveer also shared a picture of him holding hands with judge Remo D'Souza and captioned it, “Throwback to when @remodsouza and I used to take long walks on Juhu beach.”

Have a look.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang Thakkar, social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar revolves around Ranveer's Jayeshbhai, son of a village head who is under pressure from his family to produce a male heir. Things when his family gets to know the gender of his unborn child and decide to terminate the pregnancy, forcing the mild-mannered Jayeshbhai to finally step up.

As for Mouni, she will be seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra is a super ambitious project that began filming in 2018. It is a fantasy trilogy which will release in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

