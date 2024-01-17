OMG! Rashami Desai’s cryptic post related to Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande’s turmoil in the house? Fans left worried

Rashami has a sizable fan following. Her recent post has left her fans worried. It seems like she is concerned over marriage issues between Ankita and Vicky
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 19:05
Rashami

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is huge in the entertainment industry and she has been around for more than a decade. The actress rose to fame with her role as Uttaran where she essayed the role of Tapasya Thakur and became a household name, she was also seen in the successful serial Dil Se Dil Tak.

Post that she has been part of the most successful reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 where she was the finalist of the show and post that she was seen in Bigg Boss 15 where she had come as the challenger.

Also Read-Shocking! Rashami Desai gives a sassy reply to her fan who asked her if she has a daughter

Rashami has a sizable fan following. Her recent post has left her fans worried. It seems like she is concerned over marriage issues between Ankita and Vicky in the Bigg Boss 17 house, but there is no confirmation. However Fans speculate that her failed relationships might have triggered her reaction.

Her post read, “Choti se zindagi kya pata Kal ho na ho... but u all keep it up? and keep up the great job that ull are doing.

Unfortunately I'll not be there to see all good comment...

Wishing you'll lots of love ?”

One fan wrote, “this tweet looks scary!
my love I hope you're okay? We Love You My Precious Girl?” Another commented, “Talk to someone you will feel better... we are always thr for you.. be with your loved ones.. have faith.. we Love you... I wish someone could confirm you are okay but always remember we love you... You will always be thr in our prayers”

What are your thoughts on Rashami’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Shocking! Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at a recent event; netizens say former is jealous

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife


 

Rashami Desai Ankita Lokhande Shehnaaz Gill Vicky Jain bigg boss 17 Bigg Boss 13 Siddharth Shukla Isha Malviya Mannara Chopra TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 19:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mysterious! Sania Mirza’s cryptic post on the challenges of marriage and divorce after deleting Shoaib Malik's pics from her Instagram
MUMBAI: The personal life of tennis star Sania Mirza is in the spotlight once again. It had been reported in 2022 that...
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia roped in for Sony SAB's Aangan Apno Ka
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment. A...
Wow! Shahrukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate for an action thriller, here is the tentative title
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll, after making a solid come back with the movie Pathaan which has broken...
Wow! Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame Darsh Mody all set to get married to fiancée Kriti on January 28 in Rajasthan
MUMBAI: Famous actor Darsh Mody is ecstatic since he will marry Kriti Chhabra in January 2024, the love of his life....
Isha Malviya gets featured on Times Square New York for the second time for Bigg Boss 17
MUMBAI: As Bigg Boss enters it's final month, the tension among the contestants is growing and so is the drama and...
Woah! Here’s all you need to know about Sendhil Ramamurthy, one of the leads from the upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar
MUMBAI: Earlier, we reported about an upcoming movie named Lovers which was in talks earlier but now things have panned...
Recent Stories
Shahrukh
Wow! Shahrukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate for an action thriller, here is the tentative title
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sania
Mysterious! Sania Mirza’s cryptic post on the challenges of marriage and divorce after deleting Shoaib Malik's pics from her Instagram
Bharat
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia roped in for Sony SAB's Aangan Apno Ka
Darsh
Wow! Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame Darsh Mody all set to get married to fiancée Kriti on January 28 in Rajasthan
Isha
Isha Malviya gets featured on Times Square New York for the second time for Bigg Boss 17
Naveen
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actor Naveen Pandita heads for separation with wife their marriage is going through a rough phase
Aishwarya Sharma
Congratulations: Bigg Boss 17 ex-contestant Aishwarya Sharma humbled as her series Madhuri Talkies celebrates its 4th anniversary!