OMG! Rashami Desai’s cryptic post related to Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande’s turmoil in the house? Fans left worried

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is huge in the entertainment industry and she has been around for more than a decade. The actress rose to fame with her role as Uttaran where she essayed the role of Tapasya Thakur and became a household name, she was also seen in the successful serial Dil Se Dil Tak.

Post that she has been part of the most successful reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 where she was the finalist of the show and post that she was seen in Bigg Boss 15 where she had come as the challenger.

Also Read-Shocking! Rashami Desai gives a sassy reply to her fan who asked her if she has a daughter

Rashami has a sizable fan following. Her recent post has left her fans worried. It seems like she is concerned over marriage issues between Ankita and Vicky in the Bigg Boss 17 house, but there is no confirmation. However Fans speculate that her failed relationships might have triggered her reaction.

Her post read, “Choti se zindagi kya pata Kal ho na ho... but u all keep it up? and keep up the great job that ull are doing.

Unfortunately I'll not be there to see all good comment...

Wishing you'll lots of love ?”

One fan wrote, “this tweet looks scary!

my love I hope you're okay? We Love You My Precious Girl?” Another commented, “Talk to someone you will feel better... we are always thr for you.. be with your loved ones.. have faith.. we Love you... I wish someone could confirm you are okay but always remember we love you... You will always be thr in our prayers”

Talk to someone you will feel better... we are always thr for you.. be with your loved ones.. have faith.. we Love you... I wish someone could confirm you are okay but always remember we love you... You will always be thr in our prayers #RashamiDesai — Dazzling Diva Rashami (@RashamiFanPg) January 16, 2024

this tweet looks scary!

my love I hope you're okay



We Love You My Precious Girl : Shyam (@Rash_yam) January 16, 2024

What are your thoughts on Rashami’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Shocking! Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at a recent event; netizens say former is jealous

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife



