OMG! Ratan Raajputh narrates her terrifying casting couch encounter, “There was something mixed in the cold drink”

MUMBAI: Television actress Ratan Rajput made a place in everyone’s heart with her performances in TV shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Ratan Ka Rishta. The actress who was last seen in the mythological show Santoshi Maa reportedly lost her father a few years back and didn’t take it well. She had said, “I lost my father and that was a terrible blow for me. I went into depression and did not want to do anything.”

Also Read- What! “I went into depression”, Ratan Rajput on being absent from the small screen”

Ratan has now revealed a harrowing casting couch experience, saying she was drugged during an audition. Narrating the terrifying incident she said, “There was a hotel in Oshiwara where all the auditions used to happen. I gave my audition but the director wasn't present there. The co-ordinator told me to take the script and get ready for a meeting. I didn't really understand what was going on. I went to another hotel upstairs for the meeting. There, they kept insisting us to have a cold drink which we took a sip of even though we didn't want to. Then they said they would call me for another audition. Me and my friend reached home then and I started doubting if there was something mixed in the cold drink. I was feeling a bit uneasy too. A few hours later, I got a call to come in for another audition.”

Also Read-BREAKING NEWS! Ratan Rajput the play lead in Azaad TV's new show?

Ratan further said, “So me and my friends went for the audition in Mhada. It was a very weird place. I entered the place and saw that the whole place was a mess. I saw a girl there lying unconscious due to alcohol perhaps. That man came outside and scolded me saying 'boyfriend ke sath kyu aayi hu.' I told him it was my brother who was accompanying me. There was something in that drink which made you feel out of control even though you are conscious. We said sorry and ran away from here.”

Ratan reportedly spent several months in a rural area. She said, “Doing farming in villages for three months was therapeutic and helped me heal to some extent. I also learnt that people in villages live a life free from pretensions. I enjoyed my time there and this journey helped me explore my inner self, too.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-abplive



