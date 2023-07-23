OMG! Ratan Raajputh narrates her terrifying casting couch encounter, “There was something mixed in the cold drink”

Ratan has now revealed a harrowing casting couch experience, saying she was drugged during an audition.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 07:00
Ratan Raajputh

MUMBAI: Television actress Ratan Rajput made a place in everyone’s heart with her performances in TV shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Ratan Ka Rishta. The actress who was last seen in the mythological show Santoshi Maa reportedly lost her father a few years back and didn’t take it well.  She had said, “I lost my father and that was a terrible blow for me. I went into depression and did not want to do anything.”

Also Read- What! “I went into depression”, Ratan Rajput on being absent from the small screen”

Ratan has now revealed a harrowing casting couch experience, saying she was drugged during an audition. Narrating the terrifying incident she said, “There was a hotel in Oshiwara where all the auditions used to happen. I gave my audition but the director wasn't present there. The co-ordinator told me to take the script and get ready for a meeting. I didn't really understand what was going on. I went to another hotel upstairs for the meeting. There, they kept insisting us to have a cold drink which we took a sip of even though we didn't want to. Then they said they would call me for another audition. Me and my friend reached home then and I started doubting if there was something mixed in the cold drink. I was feeling a bit uneasy too. A few hours later, I got a call to come in for another audition.”

Also Read-BREAKING NEWS! Ratan Rajput the play lead in Azaad TV's new show?

Ratan further said, “So me and my friends went for the audition in Mhada. It was a very weird place. I entered the place and saw that the whole place was a mess. I saw a girl there lying unconscious due to alcohol perhaps. That man came outside and scolded me saying 'boyfriend ke sath kyu aayi hu.' I told him it was my brother who was accompanying me. There was something in that drink which made you feel out of control even though you are conscious. We said sorry and ran away from here.”

Ratan reportedly spent several months in a rural area. She said, “Doing farming in villages for three months was therapeutic and helped me heal to some extent. I also learnt that people in villages live a life free from pretensions. I enjoyed my time there and this journey helped me explore my inner self, too.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-abplive


 

Ratan Raajputh Agle janam mohe bitiya hi kijo Santoshi Maa Swayamvar Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein Mahabharat TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein: Oops! Reyansh misunderstands Aaradhna, latter gets much upset
MUMBAI :Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based...
OMG! Ratan Raajputh narrates her terrifying casting couch encounter, “There was something mixed in the cold drink”
MUMBAI: Television actress Ratan Rajput made a place in everyone’s heart with her performances in TV shows like Agle...
Anupamaa: OMG! Malti Devi blames Anuj making Anupama stay back in India
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hurtful! Shibu bullies Abhir, Ruhi unaware of his behaviour
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Savi asks Vinayak for help, latter reveals his grey side
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
AKSHAY KUMAR
Hilarious! Throwback to the time Katrina Kaif ran after Akshay Kumar to beat him up, fans react
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “
Mrinal Navell
EXCLUSIVE! Mrinal N Chandra opens up on working with Balaji Telefilms in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, says, "There is lots to learn and there is a good exposure for me"
Faltu
Exclusive! Popular Star Plus show Faltu going off-air, check out the deets inside.
Barsatein
Wow! Are Aradhana and Reyansh the new IT couple on TV right now? Fans credit Kushal and Shivangi’s chemistry for it, read more
Kinshuk
Kinshuk Mahajan gets emotional as he says his final goodbye to the show, says “Gombi has been really close to my heart and one of the most special characters that I have portrayed”
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Daisy Shah gets targeted by the contestants for this shocking reason