OMG! Read to know about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha’s exit secret

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans. Shailesh Lodha played a key role in the show.

Shailesh Lodha

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans. Shailesh Lodha played a key role in the show. However, he is now no more a part of the show. He is currently making headlines for his new show Wah Bhai Wah which goes on air from tomorrow.

Now, here’s a piece of good news for the fans of Shailesh Lodha. According to a report in TOI, Wah Bhai Wah is going to be telecast every day at 9 pm, not just five or six days per week! The show was originally supposed to be telecast 5 days a week but after Shailesh officially exited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he suggested the makers (Shemaroo) of 'Wah Bhai Wah' to have it every day. Shemaroo was delighted and the shoot has been happening at a frenzied pace at a studio in Mumbai's Kandivli area.

The report further stated that the show was designed and set up in just 18 days and that it was Shailesh Lodha who suggested the title. The actor felt that 'wah bhai wah' is a natural reaction to poetry and shayri, so why not title it just that? With this update, it is clear that Shailesh Lodha has exited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.  

Are you excited about Wah Bhai Wah? Will you miss Shailesh Lodha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Hit the comment section.

Latest Video